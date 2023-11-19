ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.45

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.45 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.33). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.35), with a volume of 28,112 shares.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.39. The stock has a market cap of £74.51 million, a PE ratio of 11,000.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About ECO Animal Health Group

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.