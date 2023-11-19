Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

