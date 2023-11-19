Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,448 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,905 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 177.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,266 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 33,318 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $258.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

