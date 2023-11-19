Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
