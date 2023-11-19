Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,101 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $45,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.