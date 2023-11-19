Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,702 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

