Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.37

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $15.28. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
ELEEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
