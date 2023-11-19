Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 5.3 %
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
