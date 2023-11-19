ENI (ETR:ENI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.21

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.21 ($16.35) and traded as low as €14.83 ($15.94). ENI shares last traded at €14.86 ($15.97), with a volume of 4,602 shares changing hands.
ENI Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
