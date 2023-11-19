Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Head to Head Contrast

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) and DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equifax and DKSH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Equifax alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 10.15% 19.15% 6.75% DKSH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Equifax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of DKSH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equifax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $5.14 billion 4.92 $696.20 million $4.22 48.63 DKSH N/A N/A N/A $154.08 0.40

This table compares Equifax and DKSH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than DKSH. DKSH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Equifax and DKSH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 2 4 7 0 2.38 DKSH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equifax currently has a consensus price target of $214.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Equifax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than DKSH.

Summary

Equifax beats DKSH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About DKSH

(Get Free Report)

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. The Healthcare segment provides various services, such as registration, regulatory, market entry studies, importation, customs clearance, marketing and sales, physical distribution, invoicing, and cash collection services for ethical pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter health products, as well as medical devices. The Consumer Goods segment offers a range of services, including product feasibility studies, registration, importation, customs clearance, marketing and merchandising, sales, warehousing, physical distribution, invoicing, cash collection, and after-sales services for fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury goods, and fashion and lifestyle products, as well as hair and skin cosmetics. The Performance Materials segment sources, markets, and distributes a range of specialty chemicals and ingredients for the pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage, and industrial applications, as well as provides market expansion services for performance materials. The Technology segment offers market expansion services comprising a range of capital investment goods and analytical instruments in the areas of infrastructure, industrial materials and supplies, precision and textile machinery, semiconductors, photovoltaic and electronics, agriculture, and hospitality, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1865 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.