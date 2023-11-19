ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ESE opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

