Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $110.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.15 or 0.00052287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,617.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00190191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.89 or 0.00622360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00443529 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00129473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024271 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,102,643 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

