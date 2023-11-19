Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $38.95. 10,868,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,548. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.