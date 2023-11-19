Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPNFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,036 ($37.28).

Experian Stock Up 1.0 %

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,933 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,313.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($29.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($38.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,685.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,800.72.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 8,676.47%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

