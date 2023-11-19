Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,036 ($37.28).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,933 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,313.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($29.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($38.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,685.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,800.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 8,676.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

