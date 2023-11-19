Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.96. 22,991,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $415.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.