Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $244,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,991,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

