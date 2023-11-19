FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $83.43 million and approximately $2.91 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00084187 USD and is down -99.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

