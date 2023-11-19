Financial Analysis: PTT Global Chemical Public (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) & Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)

PTT Global Chemical Public (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Free Report) and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PTT Global Chemical Public and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTT Global Chemical Public 1 0 0 0 1.00 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund 0 1 2 0 2.67

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus target price of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is more favorable than PTT Global Chemical Public.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

PTT Global Chemical Public pays an annual dividend of $3.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 228.3%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. PTT Global Chemical Public pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays out 3,463.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PTT Global Chemical Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares PTT Global Chemical Public and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTT Global Chemical Public N/A N/A N/A $6.08 0.22 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A $0.03 183.84

PTT Global Chemical Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of PTT Global Chemical Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PTT Global Chemical Public and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTT Global Chemical Public N/A N/A N/A Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund beats PTT Global Chemical Public on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTT Global Chemical Public

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited research and develop plastic and chemical products in Thailand and internationally. The company offers refined products, which includes liquefied petroleum gas, light naphtha, reformate, jet fuel, diesel, and fuel oil; aromatics including benzene, toluene, paraxylene, cyclohexane, orthoxylene, and mixed xylenes; and olefins comprising ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and butene. It also provides performance materials and chemicals including hexamethylene diisocyanate and derivatives, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, liquid resins and additives, radcure, crosslinkers, and power coating resins, as well as propylene oxide, polyether, and premix polyols; and green chemicals, such as methyl ester, glycerin, fatty acid and alcohol, ethoxylate, specialty chemicals, and bioplastics. In addition, it offers polymers including HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PP, PTA, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, hexene, and rotomolding and PP compounds; performance chemicals, such as ethylene glycol and ethanolamine; and phenol, bisphenol, and acetone. The company also offers plant maintenance and engineering design; safety, occupational health, and environmental, and NPCSG and security; pipeline infrastructural; information and communication technology; labor outsourcing; polymer sales; logistics; liquidity management and financing service; and management consultancy services. Further, it operates jetty and chemical tank farm and utility business; and provides plastic packaging development support, land and property management, and venture capital investment, as well as market and sells methyl amine derivatives, plastic compounds, specialty products, and health and nutrition products. The company serves packaging, electronic, automotive, agriculture, textile, construction, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and industrial coating and additives applications. PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides. This segment also manufactures and markets various inorganic coagulants used in water treatment, including aluminum sulphate, aluminum chlorohydrate, polyaluminum chloride, and ferric sulphate; and specialty chemicals, including sodium nitrite and phosphorus pentasulphide. The EC segment manufactures and markets sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali products, including caustic soda, chlorine, and hydro-chloric acid for the pulp and paper, oil and gas, and water treatment industries. It also offers industrial services, such as processing by-products and waste streams. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

