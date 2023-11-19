Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,450 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. 328,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,494. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $148.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

