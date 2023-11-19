Financial Partners Group LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $116.37. 3,354,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

