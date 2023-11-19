Financial Partners Group LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

ATO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,329. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

