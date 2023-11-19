Financial Partners Group LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,124. The company has a market cap of $496.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $553.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

