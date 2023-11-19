Financial Partners Group LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.49. 5,027,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

