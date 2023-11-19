Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 491 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,348 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.04. 3,568,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,244. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

