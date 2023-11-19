Financial Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,082,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586,170. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

