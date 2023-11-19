Financial Survey: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) versus InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 22.41 -$146.85 million ($1.44) -4.24 InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -8.79

InMed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exscientia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -593.98% -32.95% -24.17% InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Exscientia and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exscientia and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exscientia presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.03%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exscientia beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

