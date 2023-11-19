Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
DFP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 49,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,685. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
