Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

DFP stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.