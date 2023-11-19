Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,714. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
