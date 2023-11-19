Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

