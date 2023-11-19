Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 106,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,116,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,611,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,085,219. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

