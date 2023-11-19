GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 259,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 60,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GNT remained flat at $4.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,450. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

