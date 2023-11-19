GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 40,000 Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.68% of Bancroft Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,496. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Bancroft Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

