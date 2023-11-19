GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

AVTR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 4,525,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,215. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

