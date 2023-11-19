GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $338,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,244. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.74 and a 200 day moving average of $208.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

