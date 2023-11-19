GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $405,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,258. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,514. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

