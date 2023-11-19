GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $703,000 in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,585,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,344,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSPO remained flat at $10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,911. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.