GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NKE traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,353,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,526. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

