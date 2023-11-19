GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 964,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,814. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

