GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 5,680 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AZZ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AZZ by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

AZZ Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

