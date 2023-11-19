GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $213,000 Position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.23% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLAC. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,636,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,142,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,196. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

