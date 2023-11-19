GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $486,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 294,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE:GTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 600,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,824. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.23. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.