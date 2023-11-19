GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.06% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $14.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

