Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 27,800 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Halliburton worth $44,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after acquiring an additional 271,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,372. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

