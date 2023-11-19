Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $36,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 4,327,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

