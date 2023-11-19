Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $215,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.56. 1,517,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.20. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

