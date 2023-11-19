Gabelli Funds LLC Has $29.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.15% of Cavco Industries worth $29,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 44.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,482. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVCO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

