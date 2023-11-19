Gabelli Funds LLC Has $48.02 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.99% of Flowserve worth $48,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $396,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

