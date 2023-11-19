Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Curtiss-Wright worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $216.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.