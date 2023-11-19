Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,020 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.79% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 119.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 328,969 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $18,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,369,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 493,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

